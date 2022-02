Nollywood star, Lateef Adedimeji recently clocked 36 and he received a surprise birthday party from his actress wife, Adebimpe. The excited actress, who had earlier showered her husband with praises, shared a video of the surprise party on her verified Instagram page on Wednesday. She captioned the video, How we celebrated my king @adedimejilateef. Thanks Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper