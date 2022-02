The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit has uncovered 96 financiers of terrorism, including 424 associates/supporters of the financiers. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known during a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)s regime on Thursday. The minister also said the fraud unit unmasked 123 Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper