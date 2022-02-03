Buhari inaugurates panel on North-East IDPs resettlement

By
Headliners
-
9



The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has told residents of the North-East to expect a change from the protracted insurgency to peace and development in their respective communities in the coming months. Buhari spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

