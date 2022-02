Three Watford players have returned from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations over the past week. The club made this known in a post on their website. William Troost-Ekong reported back to the London Colney training ground last week after Nigerias elimination, while Morocco pair Adam Masina and Imran Louza re-joined the squad Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

