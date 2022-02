The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has congratulated two chieftains of the All Progressives CongressMinister of Transportation and two-time Director-General of his election campaigns, Rotimi Amaechi; and businessman, Nasiru Danu, on the conferment of chieftaincy titles on them on Saturday by the Daura Emirate Council. Buharis congratulatory message was contained in a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper