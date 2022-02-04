Okorocha meets Buhari, alleges harassment by EFCC politically motivated





A Former Governor of Imo State and Presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha, has declared that the recent episode between him and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was politically motivated by cowards who wouldnt want to expose themselves. He accused the Imo State government of mishandling the security crisis in the state, stating that the proscription Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information