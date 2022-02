A faction in the All Progressives Congress supported by the Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, in Osun State, has demanded the removal of the state Police Commissioner, Wale Olokode, whom they accused of bias. Addressing newsmen on Friday at Oranmiyan House, Osogbo, the Chairman of Aregbesolas faction in Osun APC, Rasaq Salinsile, said series of attacks Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper