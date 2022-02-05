Political parties chairmen threaten to boycott IPAC election in Ebonyi





About nine out of 17 political parties Chairmen in Ebonyi State have vowed to boycott the election of the Inter-Party Advisory Council election billed to take place on Friday, in the state. The Party Chairmen alleged negligence, misconduct, high-handedness by the current leadership of IPAC in the state, urging the National Secretariat of the IPAC Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information