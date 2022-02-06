Burden of service: Despite FGs approval of health insurance, corps members continue to suffer poor healthcare, bear cost

Five years after the Federal Executive Council approved the enlisting of National Youth Service Corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme for the mandatory one-year service, many corps members are still bearing the medical cost for health issues with many depending on family members for the treatment of injuries from accidents and road mishaps. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

