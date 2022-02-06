Female genital mutilation death stirs calls for abolition of practice in Nigeria

Female genital mutilation/circumcision is still an issue especially in Africa and Nigeria inclusive. The United Nations noted that more than 200 million girls and women live with the consequences of female genital mutilation, while at least four million girls are at risk of undergoing the practice each year. In 2015, world leaders agreed and pushed Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

