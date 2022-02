Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday paid a visit to the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, at the latters office. Atiku revealed this on his Instagram page, where he shared pictures from the visit. According to Atiku, he visited Ortom with some delegates and was warmly received by the governor. Atiku also noted Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information