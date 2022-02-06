Religious leaders flamboyant lifestyle encouraging money rituals Ex-LASU VC, Fagbohun





The Immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, says the flamboyant lifestyle of religious leaders is encouraging the rush for ill-gotten wealth through money rituals. Fagbohun stated this while delivering a lecture, titled The Laws of God and the Laws of Man at the Intersection of Justice, at the thanksgiving and Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information