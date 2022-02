The Akwa Ibom State Coalition for Osinbajo 2023 has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat in the ring and contest the presidential election in the country. The group described the VP as a man with the Midas touch, adding that he appealed to all the demographic groups, including youths and women. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information