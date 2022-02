The Tinubu Support Group says All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu, is young at heart and has not changed his dress sense ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. The Head of Media and Publicity of the group, Tosin Adeyanju, stated this in a telephone chat with The PUNCH on Monday. He was reacting to Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information