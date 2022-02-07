Herdsmen attacks: Ortom confronts Atiku, ex-VP condemns ethnic profiling





The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday berated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for not visiting the state when its people were attacked by herdsmen. Ortom stated this when Atiku visited the state following the cold reception his campaign team led by Raymond Dokpesi received last year when it visited the state. Ortom, according Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information