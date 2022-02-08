2023: Elect politicians that can develop Nigeria, Issa Aremu urges Nigerians





The Director-General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin, Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu, has urged Nigerians to start thinking beyond the passage of the Electoral Act charging them to source for quality politicians that can develop Nigeria in the 2023 elections. Aremu said this while speaking in an interview with journalists in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information