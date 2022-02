Nigerian actress and media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared her unpleasant experience at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, due to poor ventilation. Makinwa tweeted on Monday that on arrival at the airport, she was met with heat at the arrival section which had no functioning air conditioners. The Big Brother Naija host also lamented Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper