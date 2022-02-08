BREAKING: NFF drops Peseiro, retains Eguavoen, appoints Amuneke chief coach

The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles/ The federation retained Augustine Eguavoen as Interim Technical Adviser while former Nigeria World Cup star and former U-20 Boys Head Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, was appointed as a Chief Coach and an immediate assistant to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
