BREAKING: NFF drops Peseiro, retains Eguavoen, appoints Amuneke chief coach

By
Headliners
-
1



The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles/ The federation retained Augustine Eguavoen as Interim Technical Adviser while former Nigeria World Cup star and former U-20 Boys Head Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, was appointed as a Chief Coach and an immediate assistant to Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR