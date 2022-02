The Senate has confirmed Professor Ayo O. Omotayo as Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate President, Ezrel Tabiowo, on Tuesday. According to the statement, Omotayos confirmation was sequel to the consideration of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper