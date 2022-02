The Nigeria Police Force is set to re-arraign the proprietor of Hilton Hotel, Rahmon Adedoyin, and six others over the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife Osun State. This comes after Justice Module Adebiyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, struck out the case against Adegoke Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper