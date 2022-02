The Divisional Police Officer for Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State, DSP Abdullahi Rano, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning by terrorists who invaded Magama-Jibia border town. The Divisional Police Officer was said to have led a reinforcement of the police and the Nigerian Army to engage the terrorists in a fierce shoot-out Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information