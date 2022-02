Residents of over five communities along the Kontagora-Rijau road in Mariga and Rijau Local Government Areas of Niger State have fled their homes as a result of terrorist attacks. The terrorists first attacked Dusai village, which is a few kilometres away from Kontagora town, at about noon on Sunday while another village, Kuimo, which is Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information