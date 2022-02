The National Broadcasting Commission has granted an operational television broadcast licence to the National Youth Service Corps. With the license, the NYSC would commence Direct Satellite Broadcasting as well as Internet Protocol Television. The NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, received the broadcast licence from his NBC counterpart, Mallam Balarabe Ilela, in Abuja on Wednesday. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper