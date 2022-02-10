BREAKING: Suspend companies involved in bad fuel importation Reps to NNPC

By
Headliners
-
8



There was anger in the House of Representatives at the plenary on Thursday over the recent importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, into Nigeria. The House consequently resolved to investigate the matter, insisting that the government officials in the import and distribution chain, whose action or inaction led to the spread of Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR