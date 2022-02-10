There was anger in the House of Representatives at the plenary on Thursday over the recent importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, into Nigeria. The House consequently resolved to investigate the matter, insisting that the government officials in the import and distribution chain, whose action or inaction led to the spread of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today BREAKING: Suspend companies involved in bad fuel importation Reps to NNPC