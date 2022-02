The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, said he remained the aspirant to beat during the All Progressives Congress governorship primary slated for February 19 in the state. He spoke shortly after he appeared before the APC Screening Committee at the partys National Secretariat, Abuja, as part of steps leading to the conduct of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper