The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said that the government has so far recorded 30,000 surrendered members of the Boko Haram group as well as the Islamic State for West African Province since September 2021. This is as he revealed that the defections are not based on government-based incentives as his administration is not Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

