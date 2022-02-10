Reps throw out bill barring doctors, others from going on strike

The House of Representatives on Wednesday forced a member, Simon Atigwe (Peoples Democratic Party/Enugu) to withdraw a bill seeking to bar workers in the health sector from embarking on industrial action. According to the House, the proposal, which failed its second reading at the plenary on Wednesday, was against the provisions of the Constitution. The Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

