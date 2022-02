Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, the state capital, has sentenced one Ita Sampson to three years imprisonment for impersonation. The convict, a native of Odot in the Nsit- Atai Local Government Area of the state, who claimed to be a staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on July 29, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper