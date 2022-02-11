Real Cash Slot Games to Play in 2022

Most of the top tier providers keep on releasing spectacular new slot titles regularly. Each new game brings out something utterly unique and fresh for the players. It could be a new bonus feature, or an impressive hidden jackpot or just a new theme. And yet, it could deliver a wholly unique experience to the slot fanatics –

With the continuously increasing number of games, it is now impossible to pick out the best fit for your interests. To help you with the selection process, we are listing the five of the best slot games to play in 2022.

Top Slots for 2022

The top 5 slots for 2022 are:

Castle Builder 2 Jack Hammer 2 Age of Gods: Book of Dwarves Ted Megaways Gonzos Quest Mega way

Now lets dig a little deeper into the details.

Castle Builder 2

Released recently by Microgamings studio, Castle Builder 2 is an utterly unique slot. Its a multi-level social slot that brings the intrigue of a strategy game onto the reels of a slot machine. Castle Builder II is a sequel…