Two goals by Ifeanyi Ogba ensured Lobi Stars tasted victory again in the Nigeria Professional Football League as they held on to a hard-fought 2-1 win over MFM on match-day 12 in Makurdi on Sunday. The win was Lobi's first in five games and Ogba, who has won three man-of-the-match prizes in three home games, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

