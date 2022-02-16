Task force denies involvement in Lagos bus drivers death





The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) has distanced itself from the setting ablaze of a commercial bus driver whose vehicle was allegedly impounded. A statement signed by the agencys spokesperson, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, stated that the Taskforce officials had no hand in the enforcement for compliance that led to a commercial-bus driver Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information