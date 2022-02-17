ASUU strike: UNIJOS orders students to vacate campus

Following the nationwide warning strike embarked by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Management of the University of Jos has ordered students of the institution to vacate the campus till further notice. The University gave the order on Thursday in a statement signed by the institutions Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

