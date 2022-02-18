FG should tell Nigerians COVID-19 funds was spent CSO

By
Headliners
-
11



BudgIT Foundation and Connected Development have called on the Federal Government to conduct a public audit of how COVID-19 funds including the N50 billion loan was spent. The organisations also said they would mobilise at least 1.7 million Africans digitally and offline to monitor emergency funds and demand health sector accountability. According to them, beyond Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR