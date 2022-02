A pathologist, Dr Sokunle Soyemi, has revealed that five deceased victims of the 21-storey building, which collapsed on November 1, 2021, at Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, are yet to be identified. Soyemi, who is the acting Chief Medical Examiner of Lagos State, said this while testifying at an Ikeja Coroners Court on Thursday. The pathologist, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper