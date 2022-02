Nine time champions Nigeria put one leg into the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals when beating their Ivorian counterparts 2-0 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday. Falcons captain, Assisat Oshoala, did not feature in the match. A brace by US based forward Ifeoma Onumonu took the Falcons above the visitors Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

