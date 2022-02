The Coordinator, Edo State National Youth Service Corps, Abiodun Olubukola, on Thursday, said that 12 corps members who absconded from the one year mandatory service will have to repeat the programme. Mrs Olubukola said this in Benin during the passing-out ceremony of 2021 Batch A stream 1 Corp members. She warned that the scheme has Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information