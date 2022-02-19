Gombe gov inaugurates 500 youths for security

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has urged 500 personnel inaugurated for security, traffic and environment corps to ensure inter-agency collaboration with federal security operatives. The governor said as a pioneer organisation, it would be necessary to serve as ambassadors of the state while discharging their duties without bias. He made this disclosure on Saturday at Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

