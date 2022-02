Governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state did not commence by 8 am on Saturday as scheduled in many wards across the state. In Osogbo, the state capital, traffic was light, as many residents stayed indoors. There was also heavy security presence around Osun APC secretariat. Although many APC members arrived the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information