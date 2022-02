Israel Adesanya isn’t worried about Khamzat Chimaev right now, but he does acknowledge how good UFC’s newest superstar actually is. The UFC middleweight champion defended his title at UFC 271 last weekend with a unanimous decision victory over Robert Whittaker, but Chimaev wasn’t impressed. ‘Easy money for me, zero wrestling. one round I’m gonna kill Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information