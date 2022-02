President Muhammadu Buhari, in a week of special security concern, condemned a rise in ritual killings and deadly attacks against on-duty policemen and ethnic minorities. Buharis concerns followed the latest incidents reported in Enugu, Imo, Abia, Zamfara and Ogun States. The president frowned at the incidents of ritual killings, hate crimes and killing of law Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper