NAFDAC impounds 120 tons of imported ponmo, arrests seven merchants





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control said it intercepted in Lagos State, large quantities of dangerous animal hides and skins popularly known as Ponmo with seven merchants of the deadly product in the agencys net. The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, however warned the general public, particularly consumers of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information