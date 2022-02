Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the womens 60 metres at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday. The Jamaican, who at this years Tokyo Games retained her 100 and 200m titles, won in a time of 7.08 seconds as she finished ahead of Switzerlands Mujinga Kambundji and British runner Daryll Neita, who ran 7.11 Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

