Bauchi govt begins training of 575 commercial sex workers in various skills





Bauchi State government has flagged off a skill empowerment training of 575 commercial sex workers operating in the state to discourage them from prostitution and make them self-reliant. The training which is being done by the Hisbah Department of the Bauchi State Shariah Commission will empower the commercial sex workers in tailoring, hairdressing, make-up, catering,







Source: Punch Newspaper

