JUST IN: Gombe health interns protest over unpaid allowances





A coalition of interns at the Gombe State Specialist Hospital, today, staged a peaceful protest over several months of unpaid allowances. The group, comprising intern pharmacists, nurses, radiographers, physiotherapists, medical laboratory scientists, amongst others, called on the state Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, to have mercy, and kindly expedite necessary payments of their accrued allowances, running Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper