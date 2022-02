The Hisbah Department of the Bauchi State Shariah Commission, on Monday, wedded two repentant commercial sex workers in the state. The wedding took place at one of the brothels in Bayangari in Bauchi metropolis on Monday during the flag-off of the empowerment training of 575 commercial sex workers by the State government through Hisbah Department Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

