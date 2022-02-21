Pregnant woman, eight others die during multiple accident in Kwara





About 9 people including a pregnant woman reportedly died in a multiple accident which occurred on Ilorin/Ogbomoso road on Sunday morning. The accident which involved a commercial Toyota Hiace bus and a private Toyota car happened at about 8am opposite the Ilorin International Airport Authority in Kwara state. The PUNCH correspondent gathered that one of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information