Following the four-week comprehensive and total strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the National Association of Nigerian Students has ordered the blockage of all major roads in all states across the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The students body made this known in a statement co-signed by NANS President, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Strike: NANS orders blockage of federal roads in states, FCT