Nollywood actor and singer, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has revealed that marrying his actress wife, Adesua Etomi, was the second best decision he has made. The singer said this on Tuesday while celebrating his wifes birthday on his Instagram page. Sharing a video of himself and his wife, the father-of-one noted that Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper