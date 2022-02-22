Ukraine: US, allies lambast Russia at UN Security Council

The United States and its allies rounded on Russia during an emergency Security Council session on Monday, denouncing Vladimir Putins recognition of rebel-held areas in Ukraine and his ordered deployment of troops as a gross violation of international law and pretext for war. Addressing the council, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield heaped scorn on Putins assertion Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

