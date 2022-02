The Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is reported to have, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, sworn in six new Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission. The event, which took place before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council virtual meeting at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper